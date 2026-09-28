From Bangladesh to Canada, Times Square to Paris Fashion Week: Opshora Ali is building a global career

Bangladeshi-Canadian star Opshora Ali is no longer just an actress and model within her home country, but is keen to go beyond her borders with her film career, television career, fashion and a global brand campaign and India is one of the markets that she is eager to visit.

Bangladeshi-Canadian star Opshora Ali is no longer just an actress and model within her home country, but is keen to go beyond her borders with her film career, television career, fashion and a global brand campaign and India is one of the markets that she is eager to visit.

Ali's career in entertainment started at an early age. She began her career in her teens when she was cast for the Veet Channel i Top Model, where she became the 4th runner-up and finally won the Veet Miss Beautiful Smile title. She immediately became popular in the field of modelling, and soon moved on to television commercials, fashion shoots and eventually, acting.

Her career in acting started with film ‘Porobashinee' directed by Swapan Ahmed, which was a Bangladeshi science fiction movie and was screened at the Cannes Film Festival. Along with actors like Mamnun Hasan Emon, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, June Malia and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in a special appearance, Opshora played the role of a special agent in the film.

The film marked an important transition for Opshora, who had entered acting without formal acting training. In an earlier interview, she described Porobashinee as her first major learning experience as an actor.

Following her film debut, Opshora continued to work across television and commercials, appearing in projects including Family Distance, Action Goyenda, Keya and Ai Sohore. Her next acting project, Last Drive, is awaiting its OTT release and is expected to present her in a more layered role. She has previously described the character as one that offers “depth and contrast of emotions”, giving her greater room to explore her acting abilities.

From South Asian brands to an international portfolio

While acting remained an important part of her career, Opshora simultaneously built a substantial commercial and fashion portfolio.

Over the years, she has appeared in campaigns associated with brands including Veet, Pran, Airtel, Harpic, Sunsilk, Banglalink, Citycell, ACME and Cute Toothpaste. Her international work has also included collaborations with brands such as Marco Manozzi Cosmetics and Maison Cajaulet Paris.

One of the visible milestones in her international modelling career came through her association with Marco Manozzi Cosmetics, with her campaign appearing on a billboard in New York’s Times Square. This chapter added a distinctly global dimension to a career that had started in Bangladesh.

Her fashion journey has continued to expand internationally. She has appeared on covers of

Various international cover magazine including Maxim philippine and worked with international fashion publications, including Fashion Republic, and has continued to build connections across North America and Europe. Earlier reporting also highlighted her international magazine work and her association with the Los Angeles-based Fashion Republic.

Paris Fashion Week adds another international milestone

More recently, Opshora added another significant chapter to her international fashion journey by participating in Paris Fashion Week x Fashion Republic.

According to recent coverage, she travelled to Paris from Canada to participate in the fashion event, held at La Galerie Bourbon, where she worked alongside models and creative professionals from different countries. The experience represented another step in her effort to establish herself beyond the South Asian entertainment market.

For Opshora, the Paris experience was not simply about walking a runway. It represented the continuation of a career increasingly moving between countries, cultures and creative industries from Bangladesh and Canada to the United States, Germany, France and India.

Beauty pageants became an early international platform

Long before the Times Square billboard and Paris runway, international platforms had already been part of Opshora’s journey.

She represented Bangladesh at Miss Asia 2016, with the competition’s grand finale held in Kochi, Kerala, India. At the time, The Daily Star reported that Opshora had first gained attention through the Channel i model hunt, later becoming a finalist and titleholder of Veet Miss Beautiful Smile before being selected to represent Bangladesh internationally.

Her pageant journey also included participation in international competitions, including Miss Cosmopolitan 2015, while later coverage reported her receiving the Glamour Faces World Best Actress title in 2018.

Now, India is on her radar

After building a career across Bangladesh and Canada and expanding her work into international fashion and advertising, Opshora is now looking at new opportunities in India.

The actress has expressed interest in working in India if the right project comes along. Her connection with the country is not entirely new she previously represented Bangladesh at an international pageant in Kochi and her debut film Porobashinee also had an extensive international production footprint, including filming in France, Amsterdam and post production in India.

Her interest in India also comes at a point when her profile has expanded beyond conventional modelling. With acting credits, television experience, international advertising campaigns, magazine covers and fashion-week appearances, Opshora is positioning herself as a performer capable of moving between cinema, fashion and commercial entertainment.

“I’m based in Canada now, but I’m currently in Bangladesh and may visit India soon. I would love to work in India if an interesting project comes up,” says Opshora.

The next chapter

With Last Drive awaiting release, recent international fashion work in Paris and new commercial projects in the pipeline, Opshora Ali appears to be entering another phase of her career.

What began with a teenage modelling competition in Bangladesh has since taken her to international pageants, cinema, television, global advertising campaigns, a Times Square billboard and the Paris fashion circuit.

Now based in Canada while continuing to maintain professional ties with Bangladesh and the wider international entertainment industry, Opshora is looking to take that journey further with India and other global markets firmly on her creative horizon.

For an artist whose career has already crossed multiple borders, the next chapter may well be her most international one yet.