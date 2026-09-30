Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd

The defense industry in India is undergoing a critical stage where technology and engineering, along with the private sector, will play an increasingly crucial role in developing capability.

Pune, September 28, 2026: India’s prominent industrialists and businessmen Yohan & Michelle Poonawalla are investing in Optimized Solutions Limited, a tech-enabled firm that has operations in various sectors such as Defence, Aerospace, Space & technologies like Nuclear Power. This represents the first entry of the Poonawalla family into the rapidly growing Indian defence and security space with an emphasis on home grown tech innovations & advanced manufacturing.

Optimized Solutions Ltd is a firm that provides services for Strategic Electronics for Deep Tech applications for strategic as well as commercial firms. The Firm has been collaborating with ISRO and has played a very significant role in India’s highly recognized space missions such as Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan. OSL has also been successful in making its presence felt in strategic initiatives in many DRDO labs. Moreover, the firm has been contributing to the indigenization of critical systems for the Indian Army and Air Force. The capabilities of the firm are complemented with the growing need for indigenous technology and manufacturing in India’s strategic sectors spanning electronic modules to semiconductor technologies.

It is a very crucial point of inflection for the Indian Space and Defence Industry, which has been enjoying continuous growth in domestic production, private sector participation, and exports. India’s defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025–26, while defence exports touched an all-time high of ₹38,424 crore, with the private sector accounting for ₹17,353 crore, or 45.16%, of exports.

Speaking about the investment, Mr Yohan Poonawalla, the Chairman of the Poonawalla Group, said, “The defence industry in India is undergoing a critical stage where technology and engineering, along with the private sector, will play an increasingly crucial role in developing capability. We find a lot of potential in the capabilities of this company and hope to help it develop solutions which will lead to making our defence industry more self-reliant.”

The investment aligns with the strategy employed by the Poonawalla Group whereby they seek to invest in companies that innovate, excel in engineering, and create value. In the light of the focus by India on local defense manufacturing and technological prowess, the investment presents an opportunity for the Group to take part in an evolving industry.

Sandeep Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Optimized Solutions Ltd, said, "“We are pleased to have Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla, two distinguished industrialists, invest in and partner with us as investors. The knowledge that they bring about business growth and scaling, along with the knowledge of Indian industries, gives a different perspective as we embark on the next phase of growth for our organization. The confidence that they hold in our technology and our vision helps in our resolve to build Optimized Solutions into a major player in Sovereign Deeptech. As we enter this next phase, we are working towards expanding our abilities in building end-to-end satellite platforms in India, which is an important milestone as we progress from being a strategic electronics firm to a deep-tech and space tech organization.”

In Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla, however, the investment continues their practice of supporting businesses and enterprises that promise industrial, economic, and more widely social value. With the business interests of Yohan Poonawalla covering areas such as engineering, biotechnology, finance, real estate, horsemanship and automobiles, their involvement in the field of defense technology can be viewed as a move into a crucial area of the Indian economy.