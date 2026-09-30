ATAI 2026 Brings Together Global Experts to Advance Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies

The International Conference on Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence (ATAI 2026) concluded successfully after two days of deliberations on September 26–27, 2026. Organised by the ACM Houston Chapter, USA, and technically sponsored by The Institution of Engineers and Scientists (IoES), the conference brought together researchers, academicians, technology professionals and industry experts to discuss the latest advances in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and their real-world applications.

The International Conference on Advanced Technology and Artificial Intelligence (ATAI 2026) concluded successfully after two days of deliberations on September 26–27, 2026. Organised by the ACM Houston Chapter, USA, and technically sponsored by The Institution of Engineers and Scientists (IoES), the conference brought together researchers, academicians, technology professionals and industry experts to discuss the latest advances in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and their real-world applications.

The conference featured technical paper presentations, keynote addresses and invited talks on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, automation and robotics, as well as enterprise systems, cloud infrastructure, data engineering, cybersecurity and intelligent applications. The technical sessions gave authors a platform to present their research and engage in focused discussions with session chairs and fellow participants.

The opening ceremony began with a welcome address by Milan Parikh, Chair of the ACM Houston Chapter, USA, who introduced the chapter and highlighted its role in supporting professional development, technical collaboration and industry–academia engagement. Ram Hibane, Communication Chair of the ACM Houston Chapter, presented an overview of the conference, after which Prof. Mukesh Saraswat, Chair of The Institution of Engineers and Scientists, spoke about IoES and its activities. The ceremony concluded with the release of the ATAI 2026 souvenir.

The keynote programme featured a distinguished line-up of speakers from leading technology companies and research backgrounds. The keynote speakers included Sarvesh Gupta, Consulting Member of Technical Staff, Oracle; Siva Shankar Konjerla, Senior Director – MarTech, CRM and Analytics, Cotulla Education; Praveen Kumar Billa, Senior Software Developer, Intone Networks Inc.; Shubh Prabhat, Creator and Maintainer of AegisAI – Adaptive Intelligence for Secure Distributed Systems; Raju Chavan, Principal Architect, Quality Engineering, T-Mobile; Abhradeep Chatterjee, Associate Director, NTT DATA Services, USA; Sanjeev Vemireddy, Staff Software Engineer; Naga Bhuvaneswari Chinnam, Senior Software Engineer, Walmart; Rishith Chinthamani, Software Engineer, Walmart; and Venkata Kalyan Polamarasetty, Senior Global PX Technology Analyst.

Further keynote addresses were delivered by Sai Prakhyath Jawaji, Senior Data Engineer – Big Data Engineering and Cloud Analytics, ValueLabs; Faruk Celikkanat, Independent AI Engineer and Data Scientist; Mehmet Altinkaynak, Mining Engineering, Aldur Mining Ltd.; Deniz Oktay Tuncay, Founder and CEO, Configgo USA (Planned Venture), specialising in real estate technologies, PropTech and software solutions; Krishna Sukanth Randhi, Senior MuleSoft Developer; Praveen Kumar Bandaru, Staff Engineer, Pentangle Tech Services LLC, USA; Gokul Gurunathaswamy, Manager, Commercial Technology and Intelligence; Ramakrishna Kommineni, Lead Infrastructure and Platform Engineer; Sharath Chandra Kampili, Staff Enterprise Architect; and Vinay Dittakavi, Distinguished Engineer.

The keynote line-up also included Venkata Subba Rao Kakani, Senior Integration Lead and Architect; Firat Kocak, Program Manager – Projects, Global Manufacturing Operations, Operational Excellence and Industrial Transformation, Specialty Minerals Inc.; Sridhar Mysula, Integration Engineer; Sreedivya Sharma, Staff Software Engineer; Ajay Bharadwaj Raghavapudi, Java Backend Developer; Adinarayana Reddy Lakku, Senior Credit Risk Analyst; Uday Kiran Poranki, Independent Researcher; Sowmya Ala, Packaging Engineer, Ford; and Venkata Phani Patelkhana, Independent Researcher.

The invited talks extended the discussions into applied areas such as real-time data platforms, regulatory submissions, AI-driven compliance, warehouse management, cloud engineering and enterprise integration. The invited speakers were Santosh Kumar Maddali, Senior Staff Data Engineer, Tesla; Pushkar Devanahalli Gopalakrishna, Staff Software Engineer and Independent Researcher; Radhika Aitha, Manager, Statistical Programming, IT Caps (Arcellx Pharma); Naresh Babu Goolla, Senior System Architect, IMR Soft LLC; Abdul Basit Iqbal, Senior Software Development Engineer, Amazon; Praveen Kumar Yeruva, SAP Extended Warehouse Management (EWM) Consultant, DTNA; Sagar Chaudhari, Lead Member of Technical Staff, Salesforce; Suresh Kumar Maddali, Rackspace Technologies; Mohan Kumar Dalai, Staff Software Engineer; Naveen Kumar Toopran, Senior Product Manager, F5, Inc.; Shubham Srivastava, Senior Cloud Software Engineer, Tech MNC; Nirmal Jingar, Senior Engineering Manager; Viswaprakash Yammanur, Principal Solutions Architect, PCB APPS LLC; and Venkata Subramanya Vedagiri, Digital Savants.

The technical sessions were chaired by experienced professionals and researchers from academia and industry, including Poli Reddy Basani, SAP America Inc.; Suprajyotsna Dasari, Software Engineer, Cognizant; Siddharth Arun, Senior Member of Technical Staff, Salesforce; Venkateswara Rao Guntupalli, Independent Researcher in Cloud Database Architecture and Enterprise Data Infrastructure, USA; VenkateswaraReddy Gudise, Associate Director, Data Engineering; Mrugesh Kharwar, Doctoral Researcher in Business Intelligence and Analytics, Westcliff University; Gadepalli Sri Pratyak Aditya Swaprakash, Senior Technical Director and Senior Solutions Architect, Global Alliant Inc., USA; Deep Barot, AI and Cybersecurity Researcher; Janvi Vijaykumar Saddi, CAD Technician II, Astreya Partners; and Sai Pavan Gopularam, Giraffy Reach.

Other session chairs included Raghu Chirra, Project Manager, ASU; Navneeth Reddy, Senior Data Scientist, Vertex Pharmaceuticals; Jitender Sahu, SAP S/4HANA Finance Solution Architect; Praparna Moharana, EVV Reporting Analyst, Tempus Unlimited, Inc.; Faruk Celikkanat; Mehmet Altinkaynak; Deniz Oktay Tuncay; Firat Kocak; and Sai Prakhyath Jawaji. The session chairs guided the paper presentations and encouraged active discussion and interaction among the participants.

Combining technical presentations, keynote lectures and invited talks, ATAI 2026 created a strong bridge between academic research and industry practice. Covering subjects from AI and robotics to cloud platforms, data systems, cybersecurity and enterprise transformation, the conference gave participants the opportunity to exchange ideas, present emerging work and discuss the practical challenges of deploying advanced technologies. The collaboration between the ACM Houston Chapter and IoES further underlined the value of professional and institutional partnerships in strengthening the global computing and engineering community.