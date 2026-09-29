Are You Mixing Insurance With Investments? Here's What It Could Cost Your Family

Mohan Rao, 29, who works in the field of marketing in Bangalore and has a salary of almost ₹12 lakh per annum, was recently approached by his distant uncle, an insurance salesman, with a proposal. Pay him roughly ₹10,000 per month for 20 years, he said, and receive life insurance coverage and your entire money back with added bonuses at the end of the policy.

It seemed to be a double benefit – free insurance coverage!

This is exactly the reason why many Indians still find endowment plans, money-back plans and ULIPs (Unit Linked Insurance Plan) attractive. These plans not only provide insurance coverage but also offer a saving or investment component, unlike simple term plans which only provide insurance.

There's nothing difficult to comprehend here since why should anyone make payment of premiums for 25 or 30 years and receive “nothing” in return!

But this ignores a more pressing issue: “How much life insurance coverage will I be able to get from the money I’m paying, and what would happen if I invested the difference instead?”

And that is exactly what “buy term and invest the rest” is all about. The math often works out very nicely. However, there’s one important caveat: “invest the rest” works only if you do so!

Why Insurance Plus Investment Feels Safer

The pure term insurance policy has one main objective, and that is to provide your family members financial security in case of your death while the policy remains active. In case of survival, most pure term insurance plans normally do not give out any payments upon maturity.

However, there are savings and market-linked insurance plans that attempt to address two problems within one single product.

For instance, an endowment plan is an insurance plan where the life cover plan comes with a maturity benefit. A money-back plan, on the other hand, might give you periodic payments while the policy is still active. The third one is a ULIP, where there are both insurance and market-linked investments in the plan.

It sounds efficient when written down, but in reality, this is done by splitting your premium into two parts.

However, it provides security because you are not “losing” any money provided you survive. However, the trade-off is quite often overlooked when you are looking at all the guarantees from the marketing brochure. It is for this reason that only comparing the maturity amounts is a deceptive comparison. It should also involve comparing the amount of life insurance coverage you get for your same or lower annual premium. What Does Mixing Insurance and Investment Actually Cost You? Suppose you have ₹1 lakh at your disposal annually for purchasing life insurance and for creating wealth in the long term. In case you opt to go for a savings-cum-insurance plan, then the same premium needs to serve two purposes. With a pure term insurance plan, a larger portion of your budget can go towards protection because the product is designed only for life cover. For example, a healthy 30-year-old non-smoker may get ₹1 crore of term cover for roughly ₹10,000 to ₹13,000 a year, depending on factors such as gender, policy term, health profile, insurer, and underwriting. You can use a term insurance premium calculator to calculate what an adequate cover would cost you based on your specific requirements.

The distinction between the two can have a big impact on your financial planning as it would change the level of cover that your family would get as well as the extent to which you could set money aside for investments.

In the case of term plans, you will be able to make investments worth ₹87,000 to ₹90,000 by taking advantage of the premiums you do not need to pay.

The other major worry about the combination of insurance and investment is whether or not your family will have adequate coverage when it is needed.

Savings-oriented plans use your premium payments for both life insurance and saving. As some of your premiums are used to create savings, the level of cover you get from such insurance is much smaller compared to that of the term plan.

The investment aspect needs more attention as well. The maturity value mentioned in the brochure is only one of the factors to consider. It is necessary to compare how much money you are putting in with your final return, keeping in mind the cost of running the plan. Such costs may include charges for life insurance, management fees, etc. In the course of time, small charges can become quite significant, lowering your total return.

It is also worth noting that various insurance plans may contain different bonuses for distributors. It does not mean that all recommendations are biased or that savings-based insurance plans are inappropriate for all customers. However, because such products require long-term commitment, it is necessary to make comparisons before buying anything.

Here's where an objective viewpoint could work wonders for you. To get started, you could fix a free call with Ditto Insurance, which is an insurance advisory platform owned by Zerodha. They provide full support to their clients; IRDAI-certified advisors from Ditto Insurance will help you differentiate between buying something that will give you protection and an investment scheme meant for wealth accumulation. This way, you would be able to check if the product is aligned with your financial requirements or not.

So, Does “Buy Term, Invest the Rest” Actually Work?

Think of Mohan once more.

Let us assume that he has an annual budget of ₹1 lakh. A term plan worth ₹1 crore would cost him

₹13,000 per year, leaving ₹87,000 for investment.

This is how it stacks up against some actual endowment and ULIP examples:

Approach Annual Amount Life Cover Where the Savings Go Payment / Policy Term Illustrated Value Term Insurance + Investment ₹1 lakh ₹1 crore ₹87,000 invested each year separately Invest for 25 years ~₹55 lakh at 7% return ~₹85.6 lakh at 10% return Endowment ₹1 lakh ₹10 lakh (10x Annual Premium) Built into the policy Premiums for 10 years, 20-year policy ₹25.63 lakh guaranteed maturity benefit (6% return) ULIP ₹1 lakh ₹10 lakh Invested through ULIP funds after applicable charges Premiums for 10 years, 25-year policy ₹16.77 lakh at 4% return ₹34.66 lakh at 8% return

Note: These are illustrations, not guaranteed returns. One thing that is clear is that there is a protection gap. For the same ₹1 lakh per year, Mohan has ₹1 crore of protection via his term plan. While the endowment example begins at a cover of ₹10 lakh, the ULIP provides a cover of ₹30 lakh. In essence, it means that the combination of insurance and investment will lead to less protection even for an apparently equal annual cost. The nature of the maturity amount is also quite different. Some endowment policies are able to guarantee a particular amount of money, but the ULIP does not. It all depends on how the funds are performing after the deductions. This brings about an easier way of assessing these policies. Rather than beginning the evaluation process with "What am I getting after 20 or 25 years?", ask yourself “What happens if I die next year? How much will my family receive?" After you have insured yourself properly, you can then look at the investments independently.” Where Should You Invest “The Rest”? It depends on your financial objectives and level of risk tolerance because there is not one solution. ● The Public Provident Fund (PPF), which offers an annual return of approximately 7.1%, is suitable for a person in search of a government guaranteed investment vehicle and is willing to accept the terms for withdrawing money from it. ● The fixed deposits are easier and have fixed rates of interest (6% – 7%), although taxation and risk of reinvestment need to be considered carefully. ● The mutual funds have more options available with regard to debt instruments and equities. But remember, you also do not have to pick just one. Someone investing for a goal 20 years away may use equity investments for growth while keeping shorter-term or lower-risk goals in appropriate fixed-income products. The key is to base the investment choice on the goal and risk tolerance, not on what comes bundled with an insurance policy. When Does “Buy Term, Invest the Rest” Fail? However, there is one condition. The individual needs to invest the rest of his/her money. In case Mohan takes up a term plan of ₹13,000 and spends ₹87,000 every year, then the scheme provides the element of security without wealth creation. Therefore, such a package scheme works well for those who value the forced savings very much and are aware of what they give up by opting for this route. In the same way, the endowment plan will be appealing to the person who values guarantees more than higher but uncertain gains from market-based investments because he/she already has adequate life cover. A ULIP can be considered suitable for the investor with a long-term horizon.

So “buy term, invest the rest” is not a rule that makes every mixed product bad. It simply separates two goals so you can optimize each independently. Before Buying Term Insurance, Get These Basics Right First, determine the exact cover required by your family. There is no need to begin with ₹1 crore just because you have heard about this figure. You must take into consideration loans, future family expenditure, objectives of your kids, and other liabilities that may be there in addition to the resources already at the disposal of your family. Secondly, provide honest and accurate information on your health, smoking or use of tobacco, profession, etc. A few rupees saved in premium through hiding of some details will prove costly when making a claim. Thirdly, examine individual riders. The riders related to accidental death, critical illnesses, and waiver-of-premium have their own utility in solving particular concerns. A larger number of riders does not necessarily mean that a term plan is better than others. Do not decide on the basis of claim settlement ratio alone. Already Hold a Policy? Don’t Rush to Exit However, if you have an existing endowment scheme or ULIP, you need not immediately surrender it after reading this. First, find out the surrender value because, by leaving early, you will lose much of your investment. Find out the number of premiums still remaining, and find out how much you will really receive upon surrendering or letting your plan mature. Sometimes, the better solution is not to pay further premiums but to continue with the policy in a smaller size. You should only change course when you do this calculation for your individual plan. How to Do This Right Start with protection, not returns.

Calculate how much money will be needed by your family if your earning stops today. Make the comparison between pure term plans for the sum. Then decide how much can be invested monthly and choose investments depending on your time frame, goals, and risk tolerance.

Firstly, make the process of investing automatic. “Buy term, invest the rest” works only if you take the latter part of the phrase as seriously as the former.

In case you are unable to manage with the selection of a plan owing to complicated choices, features, and prices, Ditto can help you out with some genuine advice. Ditto Insurance is a corporate agent registered by IRDAI. It provides free consultation about insurance plans, operates on the principle of “no spam,” enjoys a 4.9 Google rating based on more than 32,000 clients and provides end-to-end support along with lifetime claim support. The website is guaranteed of “no spam,” which means that there will not be any calls afterward unless you wish.

The aim here is not to negate the various combinations of insurance and investments, but to know what exactly you are buying.

Insurance must initially serve to secure your family. Investment will help you in building up your wealth. When these two tasks are distinguished, then mathematics involved in it becomes quite simple.