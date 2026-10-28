A flame that has not gone out in 100 years: the story of Shantikunj's Akhand Deep

The Akhand Deep at Shantikunj, lit by Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya on Vasant Panchami in 1926, completes 100 years in 2026, symbolising the spiritual legacy of Gayatri Pariwar and inspiring nationwide centenary celebrations.

Every morning at Shantikunj in Haridwar, a quiet line forms on the first floor of the building where Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya and Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma once lived. Men, women and children move slowly past a small ghee lamp. Nobody speaks much. They fold their hands, look at the flame for a moment, and move on.

That lamp is the Akhand Deep, which means "the unbroken lamp". According to the All World Gayatri Pariwar, it was first lit on Vasant Panchami in 1926 and has been kept burning ever since. In 2026, it completes 100 years.

For the millions linked to the Gayatri Pariwar, this is far more than an old lamp. It is the starting point of their whole movement. The magazine they read is named after it. The centenary year now being marked across India is built around it. To understand Shantikunj, you have to understand this one flame.

A 15-year-old in Anwalkheda

The story begins in Anwalkheda, a village in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Shriram Sharma was born there on September 20, 1911. When he was a young boy, Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya performed his sacred thread ceremony and taught him the Gayatri Mantra. The boy took the lesson seriously and began chanting it every day.

The turning point came on January 18, 1926. It was Vasant Panchami, the festival that welcomes spring. Shriram was 15 years old. The Gayatri Pariwar's accounts say that during his prayers that day, he had a vision of his guru, Swami Sarveshwaranand, a Himalayan sage. The followers believe the guru appeared to him in a subtle form, from the flame of the lamp in front of him.

At his guru's command, the young Shriram lit an Akhand Deep, a lamp that was never to go out. He also took on a huge spiritual task: 24 mahapurashcharanas over 24 years. Each one meant chanting the Gayatri Mantra 24 lakh times.

The routine was strict. Mission accounts describe 66 rounds of the rosary every day, along with meditation. For years, his food was only a barley roti and buttermilk. And through all of it, the lamp kept burning beside him.

From a small room in Mathura to the banks of the Ganga

The lamp did not stay in Anwalkheda. When Shriram Sharma moved to Mathura, it went with him. He lived for about three decades at a modest house in the Ghiyamandi area, now known as Akhand Jyoti Sansthan. Here he finished most of his long Gayatri practice.

Life there was simple. The mission's magazine was printed on small, foot-operated machines. In a little room nearby, the lamp was kept alight. That room has been preserved, and visitors are told it looks much as it did in 1942-43.

The lamp also gave the movement its voice. In the late 1930s, Shriram Sharma started a Hindi monthly and named it Akhand Jyoti, "the unbroken light", after the flame. It began with just 250 copies. Today it is published in several Indian languages and in English.

After the 24 purashcharanas were completed, a grand 1,008-altar Gayatri yagya was held at Gayatri Tapobhumi in Mathura in November 1958. By then, the young boy from Anwalkheda had become Acharya Shriram Sharma, and a mass movement had formed around him.

The next big move came in 1971. On June 20 that year, Mathura gave Gurudev and Mataji a grand farewell that went on for days. They left for Haridwar, and the Akhand Deep travelled with them. Their new home was Shantikunj, set up near the Ganga at a spot linked by tradition to the sage Vishwamitra. It has been the lamp's home ever since.

Born in the same year as the flame

There is a quiet coincidence at the heart of this centenary. Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, Gurudev's wife and lifelong partner in the mission, was born on September 20, 1926. That is the same year the lamp was lit.

After her marriage, Mataji took charge of looking after the many visitors and guests who came to see Gurudev. She gave away the jewellery she received at her wedding to help build Gayatri Tapobhumi in Mathura. In 1975, she led a campaign for the awakening of women, which grew to thousands of branches.

When Gurudev passed away on Gayatri Jayanti, June 2, 1990, Mataji took up the full responsibility of the mission. She guided it until her own passing on September 19, 1994. Followers today speak of the two together, and the lamp is kept in what was their shared home.

The lamp today

The Akhand Deep now sits on the first floor of that home at Shantikunj, open for daily darshan. Thousands of people file past it every morning. A continuous chanting of the Gayatri Mantra goes on alongside it.

The Gayatri Pariwar says more than 2,400 crore Gayatri Mantras have been chanted in the lamp's presence so far. For believers, simply seeing the flame brings inner strength and a sense of peace.

Why one lamp matters so much

To an outsider, it may seem surprising that a whole movement looks to a single lamp. But inside the Gayatri Pariwar, the Akhand Deep is seen as the root of everything that came later. The mission's official site describes Gurudev's years of practice before this flame as the source of all the Pariwar's work.

That work grew large. From Mathura and then Shantikunj, the movement spread its message of Gayatri, yagya and a better way of living. Gurudev wrote more than 3,000 books. Thousands of local centres, called Shaktipeeths and Pragya Peeths, were set up across the country. In 1979, he founded the Brahmavarchas Research Institute to study spirituality with the tools of science. In 2002, Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya opened in Haridwar.

The movement also became known for its service work. Speaking in Haridwar this January, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Gayatri Pariwar guides over 15 crore followers in more than 100 countries. He also noted its role in helping people during floods, earthquakes and the pandemic.

For members, the lamp ties all of this together. It stands for steady effort, done quietly, day after day. A flame kept alight for a century is a simple, powerful picture of that idea.

Three centenaries, one year

The Gayatri Pariwar is treating 2026 as a year of three milestones. It marks 100 years of the Akhand Deep, 100 years of Gurudev's spiritual practice, and the birth centenary of Mataji.

The celebrations formally began on January 18 at Bairagi Island in Haridwar, with a flag ceremony on the banks of the Ganga. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was the chief guest. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended. Thousands of members from India and abroad took a pledge to turn the year into a people's movement for human welfare and good values.

At the event, Dr Chinmay Pandya of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, who leads the centenary celebrations, shared that the Ministry of Culture had placed the centenary in the national calendar. Major programmes from September 2026 to September 2027 are now part of it. Speaking about the lamp, he said its light has the power to remove selfishness, narrow thinking and ignorance from people's minds.

A large volunteers' conference followed in Haridwar around Vasant Panchami. On January 22, Amit Shah addressed the gathering. He said the Akhand Jyoti burns not only as a physical flame but as a guiding light in the hearts of millions.

The celebrations are now moving towards Delhi. On October 12, Shail Didi, head of Shantikunj, flagged off three Jyoti Kalash chariots from Haridwar. They are travelling through more than 50 districts of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, holding talks and lamp yagyas in the evenings. Their routes connect three places tied to Gurudev's life: Haridwar, where he worked; Anwalkheda, where he was born; and Mathura, where he did his long practice.

The chariots are due in New Delhi by October 28-29. A three-day centenary celebration will then be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from October 31 to November 2. Thousands of Gayatri Pariwar members from India and abroad are expected to attend.

A light meant to be passed on

In one of his last messages, as shared by the Gayatri Pariwar, Gurudev wrote that the light he served "will not extinguish with my withdrawal from the physical realm." For his followers, the Akhand Deep is daily proof of that promise.

A century ago, a 15-year-old boy in a village near Agra lit a lamp and made a promise to keep it burning. Today that same flame sits in a busy ashram in Haridwar, watched over by a community spread across the world. The chariots heading to Delhi this week carry its name, its message and its spirit to people who may never see the lamp itself.

That may be the real story of the Akhand Deep. It was never meant to be just a lamp in a room. It was meant to be a light that people carry home.