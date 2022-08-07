Watch: Indian women's hockey team dancing celebrations after CWG 2022 bronze medal go viral

Indian Women's hockey players dressing room celebrations go viral

Indian Women's hockey team clinched the bronze medal on Sunday after beating New Zealand 2-1 in the shoot-out in Commonwealth Games 2022. After winning a historic bronze medal in Women's hockey, the dressing room celebrations of Indian players have caught the eyes of fans.

Courtesy of Zee News' Kiran Chopra, fans on Twitter got to see how Indian players danced and rejoiced after winning the bronze medal on Sunday. All the Indian players were seen dancing to patriotic Bollywood songs.

Watch:

