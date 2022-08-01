Search icon
'Marenge to is Bharat ke lie': Watch CWG 2022 weightlifting gold medal winner Jeremy Lalrinnunga's heartfelt post

Jeremy had lifted a total of 300 kg, with 140 kg in snatch, and 160 kg in clean and jerk round.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 06:27 PM IST

Jeremy Lalrinnunga

19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga got the whole nation on their feet after he won India's fifth medal in Men's 67 kg weightlifting category at Commonwealth Games 2022. Jeremy lifted a total of 300 kg, with 140 kg in snatch, and 160 kg in clean and jerk round. 

READ | CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold, India's 5th medal at Commonwealth Games

The young lad had won India's second gold medal in Birmingham 2022, with Mirabai Chanu having won the first gold medal earlier on Saturday. 

With the praises and wishes coming in for the young athlete, Jeremy took to social media to post a heartfelt message. He captioned the video of him lifting the weights to win the medal and wrote, "Ham jienge to is bhaarat ke lie aur marenge to is bhaarat ke lie" (Will live for India and will die for India).

WATCH:

At the National Exhibition Centre, Jeremy first lifted 136kg in his first attempt in the snatch phase and later improved it with a 140kg lift. He was unsuccessful in the third attempt of lifting 143kg but still had a good 10kg lead.

In the clean and jerk round, Jeremy began with a successful lift of 154kg, but in the process injured himself. He still managed to come back and successfully lift 160kg in the second attempt and took his aggregate to 300kg. He, however, fell down immediately and felt some pain in the back after completing the lift.

Despite not being fit, Jeremy tried to lift 165kg but failed to do so and clutched his left elbow immediately. His competitor, couldn't lift 174kg in his final attempt of clean and jerk, which gave Jeremy and India a gold medal.

