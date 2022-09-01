Search icon
US Open: Serena Williams advances to the third round after defeating second seed Anett Kontaveit

Serena Williams knocked out the second seed Anett Kontaveit in a three-set contest 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 during the second round of the US Open.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 04:04 PM IST

Serena Williams

The 23-time grand slam champion, Serena Williams stormed into the third round of the US Open on Thursday. Serena knocked out the second seed Anett Kontaveit in a three-set contest 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2. Williams, who is now 40 and holds the current ranking of No. 605, upset Estonia`s Anett Kontaveit, the No. 2 seed, in a see-saw encounter, to advance to the third round of the US Open. 

This win keeps her pursuit of Margaret Court and the record 24 major victories alive. The exuberant crowd, which included several WTA and ATP Tour competitors along with celebrities hoping to get (at least) one final look at the all-time great, supported the home-Slam favorite fervently.

Playing the 1013th match of her stellar career Williams was in vintage form and did not disappoint the tennis fans as she won the first set 7-6(4) in a nail-biting finish. The number two stepped onto the court in the second set with the change of plans and was able to take the second set 2-6. 

The deciding set saw the 40-year-old display the dominating tennis she has been known for throughout her career, winning the set and the match. The Estonian did try to make a match of it but the support of the crowd spurred Serena to another win in her already illustrious career. 

In another match, featuring future superstar Coco Gauff won her second-round match to advance to the third round of the US Open. The teenager defeated Elena Gabriela Ruse of Romania 6-2, 7-6(4) to advance to the next round. Playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 18-year-old seemed more confident than in her debut at the very same tournament three years ago. 

 

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
