Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

Two Pakistani boxers go missing from Birmingham Airport while returning back

Pakistans boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

Two Pakistani boxers go missing from Birmingham Airport while returning back
Pakistani Boxers

Pakistans boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeer Ullah Khan have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games, media reports said.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is searching for pugilists with the help of local authorities. Nazeer and Suleman`s travel documents are still in possession of PBF, Samaa TV reported.

READ: Suryakumar Yadav is a better finisher than Dinesh Karthik, says Krishnamachari Srikkanth

According to sources, the duo went missing from the airport before leaving for Pakistan, the report said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association has formed a four-member committee to investigate the matter.

"We will not allow these boxers to tarnish the name of the country at any cost. British Police will soon find them," said POA Secretary General Mohammad Khalid Mahmood.

It may be noted that heavyweight boxer (86-92 kg) Nazeer was knocked out in the Round of 16, while Suleman Baloch lost out in the Round of 32 in the light welterweight category (60-63.5 kg) during the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan's contingent for the Commonwealth Games consisted of five boxers and four officials.

READ: David Warner showers praise on Indian badminton star PV Sindhu for clinching Gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Earlier, Pakistani swimmer Faizan Akbar had gone missing in Hungary after reaching there in June this year. The 22-year-old, who is a four-time national gold medallist, was set to participate in the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Akbar checked out of his hotel in Budapest, without informing his roommate, and never returned, Samaa TV reported.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack while working out in gym, rushed to hospital
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.