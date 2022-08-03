CWG 2022: Who is Tulika Maan, the Indian judoka who won Silver in +78 kg Final?

Tulika Maan

Indian Judoka Tulika Maan has got India another medal in Judo. She faced Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the Women's +78 kg category and won silver at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday. It is India’s third medal in Judo this Commonwealth Games.

She got two Shido on the board and waited calmly and let the opponent make the first move so that she surprises her with a counter-attack. However, she suffered a defeat via Ippon.

The Indian judoka had entered the final after defeating New Zealand's Sydnee Andrews in the semifinals. The 22-year-old, who is a four-time national champion, had trailed in the match initially. However, she performed an 'Ippon' to humble the Kiwi within three minutes in the semifinal match.

In Judo, L Shushila Devi and Vijay Kumar have already claimed silver and bronze in women's 48kg and men's 60kg respectively on Monday.

Who is Tulika Maan?

Debuting in 2017 at the World Championships in Budapest Tulika Maan has proven her worth multiple times. She has multiple gold medals in senior national in India and is also the junior national silver medallist in India.

In 2018 she won the Commonwealth Championships in Jaipur. She had competed at the Worlds in Tokyo and in 2019 had become a Commonwealth Champion in Walsall.