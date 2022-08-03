'Tough one to take': Shuttler Chirag Shetty on India being silver-medallist in mixed team event at CWG 2022

Chirag Shetty shares photos after winning silver medal

Surely not the result fans wanted as Team India did look strong enough to win the mixed team event in badminton, however, Malaysia proved to be the better team as they won the tie 3-1 on Tuesday (August 3) at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Players Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and the women's double team were beaten in the Mixed Team final and only PV Sindhu won her event 22-20, 21-17.

Reacting to winning the silver medal, Chirag Shetty of the Indian duo of Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy took to Instagram and shared photos of the medal and the Indian team. He captioned the picture saying that it was tough luck, but also congratulated opponents Malaysia.

Shetty also stated that now all the attention will be on the individual events which will begin soon.

"Tough one to take but the team put their best foot forward and gave it their all. Silver-Medallist in the Mixed team event. Also congratulations to the Malaysian team on the Gold. Now it’s time to shift our focus onto the Individual event! Let’s go let’s go ! #b2022," is what he wrote.

For Malaysia, it was surely redemption as four years ago in Gold Coast, they were the defending champion but had lost to India.

As far as India is concerned, surely it was not the silver medal the team had expected but youngsters like Lakshya Sen, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will definitely remember this moment.

While India won silver and Malaysia won Gold, the Singapore contingent received the bronze medal.