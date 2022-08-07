CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal wins men's singles semi-final and assures silver medal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to play for bronze

Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age and produced a class act to reach the men's singles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the last edition in Gold Coast, defeated home country's Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final.

In the other semi-final, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 9-11, 9-11 to Liam Pitchford of England.

Sathiyan will face Paul Drinkhall of England in the bronze medal match. And Pitchford will meet Achanta Sharath Kamal in the final.

The only other time Sharath, fourth-seeded here, made it to the final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne. By reaching the final, Sharath has already assured himself of silver and has increased his CWG medal count to 12.

His mixed doubles gold medal match is scheduled for later in the day.

Sharath will team up with Sreeja Akula and eye gold in the mixed event against Javen Choong and Karen Lyne.

Earlier in the day, the seasoned pair of Sharath and G Sathiyan was outsmarted by familiar foes Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England in the men's doubles final.