Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal wins men's singles semi-final and assures silver medal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to play for bronze

Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal reached the finals of the men’s singles table tennis event win over British player Paul Drinkhall.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal wins men's singles semi-final and assures silver medal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to play for bronze
Sharath Kamal

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age and produced a class act to reach the men's singles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

READ: CWG 2022: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal win bronze medal in the squash mixed doubles

The 40-year-old paddler, who won a bronze medal in the last edition in Gold Coast, defeated home country's Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final.

In the other semi-final, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran loses 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 9-11, 9-11 to Liam Pitchford of England.

Sathiyan will face Paul Drinkhall of England in the bronze medal match. And Pitchford will meet Achanta Sharath Kamal in the final.

The only other time Sharath, fourth-seeded here, made it to the final, he returned with a gold in the 2006 edition in Melbourne. By reaching the final, Sharath has already assured himself of silver and has increased his CWG medal count to 12. 

His mixed doubles gold medal match is scheduled for later in the day.

READ: CWG 2022: Radha Yadav's unique style of dismissal sends back danger girl Meg Lanning in gold medal match

Sharath will team up with Sreeja Akula and eye gold in the mixed event against Javen Choong and Karen Lyne.

Earlier in the day, the seasoned pair of Sharath and G Sathiyan was outsmarted by familiar foes Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England in the men's doubles final.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca, here's what happened next
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.