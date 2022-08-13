PM Modi to interact with India's Commonwealth Games 2022 contingent today

PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent of CWG 2022

After India's stellar show at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, PM Modi will acknowledge the contribution of Indian athletes when he will interact with the entire Indian contingent on Saturday, August 13, at 11 AM from his residence.

PM Modi put out a tweet on Friday, confirming the same, and he also wrote that the entire nation is proud of the achievement of the Indian athletes in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. India finished fourth in the overall medal tally of the recently concluded spectacle with 22 gold medals and overall 61 medals won.

"Looking forward to interacting with India's CWG 2022 contingent at my residence tomorrow, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games," read the tweet from PM Modi on Friday.

READ| Commonwealth Games all-time medal tally: With 22 gold, 61 total medals in CWG 2022, where does India rank?

Earlier, the Prime Minister had also interacted with the Indian contingent before they left for Birmingham when he wished all the athletes good luck and advised them to not think about expectations from them, and perform to their full calibre.

Looking forward to interacting with India's CWG 2022 contingent at my residence tomorrow, 13th August at 11 AM. The entire nation is proud of the accomplishments of our athletes at the games. August 12, 2022

India had sent a contingent of 210 athletes to Birmingham and they returned back with 61 medals won in total. While the tally is slightly below that the previous edition of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, where the nation won 66 medals in total, one must consider that Shooting wasn't included in CWG 2022 edition.

READ| Commonwealth Games 2022: 5 Indian athletes who underperformed in Birmingham

India had won 7 gold medals in Shooting alone in 2018, nearly a third of India's overall tally from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. However, the stunning displays of the Indian Women's cricket team who clinched silver, and the Men's and Women's hockey team both winning silver and bronze medals respectively speaks volumes about the progress of India as a force in CWG nations.

Notably, India had sent 12 wrestlers to CWG 2022, and all of them returned with at least a medal each, while Indian weightlifters also won the nation as many as 10 medals in the sport.