'Paris Olympics next?': Lakshya Sen's gold medal in CWG 2022 has netizens dreaming

Lakshya Sen's gold medal has fans dreaming of Olympic medal

Lakshya Sen's sensational performance in the final of men's singles in Commonwealth Games 2022 has netizens already dreaming of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sen clinched the gold medal on Sunday after beating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong by 21-19, 9-21, 16-21 in a game that lasted 1 hour 20 minutes.

The match went back and forth again and again as the Malaysian shuttler gave Sen a hard time out on the court however, the Indian youngster kept his head and continued his impressive rise in the game.

Earlier, the Indian shuttler had already defeated the world no.1 Viktor Axelsen and after clinching the gold medal in his maiden multi-sport event for India, fans are already dreaming of a medal from Sen at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

READ| Netizens hail PV Sindhu as 'Champion of Champions' for historic gold medal in CWG 2022

Check some of the best reactions here:

Absolutely breathtaking performance ! At 20 this devbhumi guy is phenomenal, a future Olympic Gold Medalist for sure — BharatWarrior (@LoneWarrior737) August 8, 2022

Lakshya Sen gonna be the medal contender for us in next Olympics.



Guy is so good at this age. Absolute legend in making.. super proud. — sudhanshu' (@whoshud) August 8, 2022

LAKSHYA SEN!!!! Everyone take a bow, we don't just have a CWG gold medal, save this tweet, we have an Olympic gold and a world number 1 in store! #CWG22 #Badminton #LakshyaSen pic.twitter.com/rVjkLQk4Bs — ashwal parashar (@ashwal19) August 8, 2022

Lakshya Sen’s first time participation in these key tournaments:



Asian Jr. Championship -

Youth Olympics -

BWF World Tour Finals - SF

World Championship -

Indian Open -

Commonwealth Games -



I mean there’s not much to be said! August 8, 2022

Lakshya Sen has won the GOLD. CWG today, Olympics surely tomorrow @lakshya_sen #CWG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 8, 2022

Medal no. 57 for India at the #CommonwealthGames2022

Rising badminton sensation Lakshya Sen wins Gold in Men's Badminton Singles.He is a superstar and my current favourite Badminton player(Sorry Sindhu).LAKSHYA SEN IS WINNING A MEDAL IN 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS — Jayesh (@Jayesh_45) August 8, 2022

Lakshya Sen won India's 20th gold medal at the CWG 2022 Birmingham edition, and thereby all but confirmed the nation's fourth-place finish in this year's edition of the Games, as they moved ahead of New Zealand, in the medals tally.

READ| CWG 2022: Sathiyan Ganasekaran wins Bronze medal in men's singles table tennis

Sen thus becomes the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in the men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).

It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men's singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.

With inputs from IANS