'Paris Olympics next?': Lakshya Sen's gold medal in CWG 2022 has netizens dreaming

Lakshya Sen's sensational performance in the final of men's singles in Commonwealth Games 2022 has netizens already dreaming of the 2024 Olympics.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 05:43 PM IST

Lakshya Sen's sensational performance in the final of men's singles in Commonwealth Games 2022 has netizens already dreaming of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Sen clinched the gold medal on Sunday after beating Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong by 21-19, 9-21, 16-21 in a game that lasted 1 hour 20 minutes. 

The match went back and forth again and again as the Malaysian shuttler gave Sen a hard time out on the court however, the Indian youngster kept his head and continued his impressive rise in the game. 

Earlier, the Indian shuttler had already defeated the world no.1 Viktor Axelsen and after clinching the gold medal in his maiden multi-sport event for India, fans are already dreaming of a medal from Sen at the Paris 2024 Olympics. 

Check some of the best reactions here:

Lakshya Sen won India's 20th gold medal at the CWG 2022 Birmingham edition, and thereby all but confirmed the nation's fourth-place finish in this year's edition of the Games, as they moved ahead of New Zealand, in the medals tally. 

Sen thus becomes the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in the men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).

It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men's singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.

With inputs from IANS

