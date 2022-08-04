'Outrageous': Pak cricketer Javeria Khan lashes out at trolls as women's team sees CWG exit doors

Pakistan women's cricket team out of CWG 2022

The Pakistan women's cricket team's losing streak continued at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after they were defeated by Australia by 44 runs in their final Group game.

The Bismah Maroof's side had started off their campaign with a 15-run loss against Barbados (who are representing West Indies in CWG 2022).

In the 2nd T20, they faced India and were bundled out for a mere 99. The Women in Blue were able to chase down the target with plenty of overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand.

Things just got more ugly after Meg Lanning's side opted to bat first and put on 160 on the board. Chasing the target, Pakistan could manage just 116/8 in 20 overs.

After the loss, Pakistan fans were so upset that they brutally started trolling and even to some extent abusing the women players. Unhappy with the way the Women's team was being treated, former captain Javeria Khan took to social media and expressed her displeasure.

She posted a long note on Twitter and captioned it, "To whom it may concern!". In the note, the player wrote that talks being targeted against the women's team were 'outrageous and unwarranted' and asked fans for 'constructive criticism' instead.

"Those who do not follow Women's Cricket in Pakistan, consider it their inalienable right to slam the players if they underperform. Questioning selection of the team, accuracy of shots, playing techniques or approaches, and strategies applied during the game is welcome. Constructive criticism is always healthy, whether relative to women's or men's crickets. But resorting to vile comments, and attacking players' private lives is both outrageous and unwarranted. One should first step and walk in another person's shoes before coming up with sweeping judgments or labelling someone as a failure.

PS: Teams, athletes, and systems do not grow overnight. This is an evolutionary process that takes time. Women's team needs your support and constructive criticism".

— Javeria Khan (@ImJaveria) August 4, 2022

Talking about Javeria Khan, she was not part of the Commonwealth Games squad. She was also not part of the T20I series against Sri Lanka and talks about a rift between her and current captain, Bismah Maroof started to do the rounds.