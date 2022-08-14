Search icon
Nikhat Zareen's boxing gloves to Hima Das' Assamese gamcha: Check what gifts PM Modi received

PM Modi welcomed the CWG 2022 contingent to his house, and he received plenty of gifts from them as he congratulated the Indian athletes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:28 PM IST

Nikhat Zareen and Hima Das were among the CWG 2022 athletes who gave gifts to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened the doors of his house for felicitating the entire Indian contingent which had travelled to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022. PM Modi congratulated the Indian athletes for their exceptional display as India finished fourth in the overall medals tally. 

With 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals and 23 Bronze medals, India's total tally during CWG 2022 reached 61 medals across multiple sports. Thus PM Modi decided to meet the Indian contingent and the felicitation was also attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik. 

As PM Modi congratulated the Indian contingent for their heroics in Birmingham, we came in for some surprise gifts from various athletes. While CWG 2022 gold medalist and world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen gifted PM Modi her boxing gloves, Indian sprinter Hima Das gave the traditional Assamese gamcha. 

Later, Zareen revealed that her gloves had been signed by the entire boxing contingent of Commonwealth Games 2022, which she then gifted to PM Modi. 

"Honoured to gift the boxing gloves signed by all the pugilists to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. A great day spent with my fellow athletes who have made the country proud," the pugilist tweeted. 

Elsewhere, Hima Das, who hails from Assam gave the PM a traditional gamcha. She took to Twitter and wrote, "Elated to receive blessings from our honourable Prime Minister - Shri @narendramodi Ji, by virtue of Commonwealth Games 2022. Fortunate to have presented him with our traditional gamcha, wrapped with immense gratitude from all of Assam." 

Moreover, many other medalists at the Commonwealth Games like weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, shuttler Lakshya Sen, and para table tennis champ Bhavina Patel among others took to social media to express their gratitude towards the kind gesture from PM Modi. 

