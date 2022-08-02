'Thank you Queeen!': Netizens react after PV Sindhu's win helps India fight back in mixed event Final

Reported By: | Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:02 AM IST

PV Sindhu

The star-studded Indian badminton mixed team comprising PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and more saw them lose the first game against Malaysia in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

After the Indian duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the first clash 18-21, 15-21 against Teng Fong and Wooi Soh, Sindhu had to take control of the game.

PV Sindhu faced Jin Wei Goh in the women's singles and while it looked like a one-sided affair, the Malaysian proved to be tough for the Indian shuttler.

But in the end, Sindhu defeated Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-17 helping India draw the final clash 1-1 against Malaysia for now. Seeing this, fans soon reacted by sharing their views on social media.

P V Sindhu!!!!! She's the v best! Thank you Queeen! @Pvsindhu1



India level in the mixed team Gold medal tie! #CommonwealthGames — Tanmayyyyy (@Tanmay_MUFC) August 2, 2022

Finally..... Well played Sindhu. Controlled her nerves really well. #CWG2022India — vikrant (@WickedRant21) August 2, 2022

India vs Malaysia 1-1



Wonder Woman Sindhu wins the 2nd match against the prolific Malaysian woman. What a match and what a win!!! August 2, 2022

Sindhu queen — S (@crackeyi) August 2, 2022

In the CWG 2022, the rained medals for India as the country saw Vikas Thakur of India had lifted 346 kg (155; 191) for silver.

Indian Table Tennis team too defended the title as Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Izaac Quek and Pang Yew En Koen 3-0 (13-11, 11-7, 11-5) in the doubles game while Sharath Kamal lost to Clarence Chew 1-3 (7-11, 14-12, 3-11, 9-11).

However, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Pang Yew En Koen 3-1 (12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4) in the singles and Harmeet Desai sealed the victory by defeating Clarence Chew 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-6).

Not just that, India also witnessed a historic moment as they won their first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls. The Indian women's team consisting of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia had defeated South Africa in the 'fours' final 17-10.