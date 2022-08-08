Search icon
Netizens hail PV Sindhu as 'Champion of Champions' for historic gold medal in CWG 2022

PV Sindhu clinched her career-first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women's singles final on Sunday, and Twitterati erupted in joy after her victory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

PV Sindhu's gold medal win celebrated on Twitter like a festival

PV Sindhu finally got her hands on the much-awaited gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medalist had won the bronze medal in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, followed by a silver medal in Gold Coast. 

The only Commonwealth Games medal missing from Sindhu's cabinet was the gold, and she finally clinched the same after a hard-fought victory against Canada's Michele Li. 

The Indian shutter got the better of her Canadian opponent in straight sets 21-15, 21-13, and thus she helped India overtake New Zealand and rise to fourth place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally. 

READ| Commonwealth Games 2022 medals tally: PV Sindhu's gold helps India surpass New Zealand, move to 4th place

After Sindhu's astonishing victory, Twitter exploded as fans and celebrities, politicians alike flooded the micro-blogging website with tweets and congratulatory messages for the 27-year-old. 

Check out some of the best reactions here:

More to follow...

