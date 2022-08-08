Netizens hail PV Sindhu as 'Champion of Champions' for historic gold medal in CWG 2022

PV Sindhu finally got her hands on the much-awaited gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday. The two-time Olympic medalist had won the bronze medal in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, followed by a silver medal in Gold Coast.
The only Commonwealth Games medal missing from Sindhu's cabinet was the gold, and she finally clinched the same after a hard-fought victory against Canada's Michele Li.
The Indian shutter got the better of her Canadian opponent in straight sets 21-15, 21-13, and thus she helped India overtake New Zealand and rise to fourth place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally.
After Sindhu's astonishing victory, Twitter exploded as fans and celebrities, politicians alike flooded the micro-blogging website with tweets and congratulatory messages for the 27-year-old.
Check out some of the best reactions here:
The phenomenal @Pvsindhu1 is a champion of champions! She repeatedly shows what excellence is all about. Her dedication and commitment is awe-inspiring. Congratulations to her on winning the Gold medal at the CWG. Wishing her the best for her future endeavours. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/WVLeZNMnCG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2022
Should we bow?
Yes, she's a Queen
Congratulations to Golden girl @Pvsindhu1 you make India proud #CWG22india pic.twitter.com/mn1wgEkifH — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 8, 2022
Consistency, assurance, her never-say-die-attitude and the clutch mentality, quite literally everything defines PV Sindhu. What an athlete!#CWG2022 — Prajakta (@18prajakta) August 8, 2022
At 27, this is what PV Sindhu’s medal cabinet looks like
Olympics
World Championships
Asian Games
South Asian Games
Uber Cup
Commonwealth Games
One of our greatest sportspersons ever— Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) August 8, 2022
PV Sindhu
2014
2018
2022
It's remarkable that a player of PV Sindhu's calibre with multiple World and Olympic medals had never won a women's singles gold at Commonwealth Games. She corrects that at her 3 CWG beating Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 in the final at Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/CeljX2c5bR — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 8, 2022
