CWG 2022: Meet the Indian men's Lawn Bowls team that won historic silver medal

Indian Men's fours team win Silver

After making the world, especially India aware of the game called Lawn Bowls, the Indian side continued to throw surprise medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games as the Men's fours team won silver in the Final against Northern Ireland after going down 5-18 in the gold medal match.

Northern Ireland were just too good for India as they held on to the lead from the outset. The side did not let India even a peak into the gold medal match.

Here's all you need to know about the four lawn bowls stars who helped India get their second medal in the sport in Commonwealth Games history.

The team includes Sunil Bahadur, Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh and Navneet Singh.

Sunil Bahadur is a CWG veteran as he made his debut in 2010. He is a six-time national champion and was also crowned the Asian Champion in 2012. He won a gold medal at the 2017 Asian Men's Triples Championships and a bronze in the Asia Pacific Championships.

About Dinesh Kumar, he had won gold after competing in his first nationals in 2008. He represented India in the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

While Chandan Kumar Singh made his national debut in 2008 and won a silver medal, Navneet Singh won his first national medal during his debut in 2011.