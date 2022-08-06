Search icon
CWG 2022: Meet Priyanka Goswami, the Indian athlete who clinched silver in Women's 10,000m race walk

The athlete remained in the lead from the start of the race and went on to get her hands on the medal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

Priyanka Goswami

Another medal is in the bag for India, and this is coming from the Women's 10,000m race walk. Indian athlete Priyanka Goswami finished her race in 43:38.83 minutes to clinch the silver medal in the final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The CWG debutant remained in the lead from the start of the race and went on to get her hands on the medal. This was in fact her maiden major medal at any tournament.

Who is Priyanka Goswami?

The 26-year-old had reached the finish line behind Australian Jemima Montag who finished her race in 42:34.30 minutes creating a Commonwealth Games record. The Indian race walker also went on to create a Personal Best record in the process to win the silver medal.

Talking about her career, she represented India at the Tokyo Olympics and finished in 17th position. 

In February 2021, she won the Indian Racewalking Championship in the 20 km race and created a new Indian record of 1:28.45. She had also previously won the Indian Racewalking championship in 2017.

 

