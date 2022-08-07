Search icon
CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth clinches bronze medal after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets

Kidambi Srikanth had suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 12:19 AM IST

Srikanth Kidambi wins bronze medal in CWG 2022

In the Commonwealth Games, 2022 bronze medal match of the men's singles in badminton, Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth finishes on the podium after defeating Singapore's Jia Heng Teh in straight sets.

Kidambi had suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semi-finals to Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, but made sure to recover in the bronze medal game as he won 21-15, and 21-18.

Jia Heng Teh's did look in pain but still managed to jump and hit some good smashes. Srikanth was seen going and even comforting Teh, who was hurt.

In the semis, Kidambi had looked to book his palce in the gold medal match as he had won the first set and took a 19-18 lead in the second set. 

However, his Malaysian opponent made an incredible comeback and continued the momentum in the third set and set up a marquee final against India's Lakshya Sen.

This was the second time at the 2022 CWG that Tze Young has beaten Srikanth in the final of the mixed team event too. 

