Judo events at the Commonwealth Games 2022 began and India saw its athletes make significant advances in various weight categories. Shushila Devi reaches the Final after winning by IPPON (the highest score a fighter can achieve).

In the women's 48 kg quarter-final, India's Shushila Devi Likmabam defeated Malawi's Harriet Bonface to enter the semis. She faced Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the women's 48 kg semi-final to now progress to the Final.

In the Men's 66 kg Elimination Round of 16 categories, India's Jasleen Singh Saini defeated Nathan Burn of Northern Ireland to enter the semifinals. He had earlier defeated Vanuatu's Maxence Cigola in the Men's 66 kg Elimination Round of 16.

However, he lost the semis game to Finlay Allan of Scotland. He will play Nathan Katz of Australia in the bronze medal match.

India's Suchika Tariyal defeated Zambia's Rita Kabinda to progress to the quarterfinals in the 57kg Judo event but lost her bout. She will next square off against South Africa's Donne Breytenbach in the repechage round.

Vijay Kumar Yadav of India also had progressed to the quarterfinals in the Men's 60kg Judo event but lost by IPPON (the highest score a fighter can achieve). He lost his quarterfinal bout against Australia's Joshua Katz.

He did win his repechage bout against Scotland's Dylan Munro and for the Bronze Medal, he will play against Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides.