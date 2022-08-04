Search icon
CWG 2022: Jaismine's win over Troy Garton assures India of medal in women's lightweight category

Jaismine Lamboriya won her bout by split decision to enter the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 06:56 PM IST

Jaismine Lamboria

Another assured medal for India in boxing after pugilists Jaismine Lamboria picked up the win with a split decision against New Zeland's Troy Garton to progress to the semi-final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jaismine had taken the first round as she led the scoring charts of all five judges 10-9. Heading into Round 2 with an advantage to her name, the Indian boxer started with some attacking intent. 

She used her height and landed some heavy-duty punches with her left hand. Again the second game went in the favour of India.

The final bout saw Jaismine start on positive intent, but the Kiwi fighter was also making sure to land some punches. Despite that, the Indian maintained her distance and put her vertical superiority to good use.

Earlier in the day, boxer Amit Panghal also made sure he entered the semi-finals as he won the quarters in the men's flyweight category (51kg). He defeated Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the quarterfinals by unanimous decision (5:0)

