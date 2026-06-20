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Israeli ambassador clashes with UN official over blacklist reports in heated New York meeting

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Israeli ambassador clashes with UN official over blacklist reports in heated New York meeting

A heated confrontation broke out at the UN after Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon accused UN officials of bias over reports blacklisting Israel for alleged violations.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 08:46 AM IST

Israeli ambassador clashes with UN official over blacklist reports in heated New York meeting
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A United Nations event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict turned heated on Friday after a public confrontation erupted between Israel's ambassador to the UN and senior UN official.

The dispute unfolded during a meeting in New York when Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon sharply criticised Pramila Patten, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict. Danon accused Patten of bias after her recent report included Israel on a UN blacklist related to alleged violations for the first time.

Addressing the gathering, Danon called on Patten to resign and claimed she had unfairly targeted Israel. 'You caved to the secretary-general’s obsession with targeting Israel,' Danon said, referring to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

UN Official Responds

The criticism prompted an immediate reaction from Vanessa Frazier, the Secretary-General’s representative for children and armed conflict. Frazier interrupted the proceedings, raising a point of order and urging Danon to avoid personal attacks against UN officials.

She defended the findings contained in the UN reports, stating that the conclusions were based on verified evidence. The exchange quickly escalated as Danon rejected her intervention and insisted that Israel, as a UN member state, had the right to challenge the reports.

“You work for the UN, and you will be quiet now,” Danon said during the heated argument, further condemning what he described as a “shameful report.”

Reports draw Israeli criticism

The clash follows the release of two separate UN reports that have intensified tensions between Israel and the international organisation.

One report, prepared by Patten, accused parties in the conflict of serious violations and added Israel to a blacklist concerning alleged abuses. Another report, compiled by Frazier on behalf of Secretary-General Guterres, warned that Israeli settler groups could also face inclusion on a global blacklist for violations against children.

The report highlighted what Guterres described as a “staggering” increase in violations affecting Palestinian children.

Growing rift between Israel and the UN

Israel has strongly rejected the allegations contained in the reports. Following Patten’s findings last month, Danon described the document as 'a new low' for the United Nations.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry subsequently announced plans to sever ties with Guterres, whose second term as Secretary-General is set to conclude at the end of the year. Both UN reports also include Hamas among the groups listed for alleged violations.

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