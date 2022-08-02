CWG 2022: Indian women quartet makes history, wins GOLD in Lawn Bowls Final

India win their 1st ever CWG GOLD medal in Lawn Bowls

Gold for India and in a sport that most Indians had no idea about - Lawn Bowls. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-10 in the Final against South Africa to win in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

India were trailing 8-10 after 11 ends of throws at one point. But with just four throws remaining, they showed nerves of steel to finish the game 17-10.

HISTORY CREATED



1st Ever in Lawn Bowls at #CommonwealthGames



Women's Fours team win it's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious in #LawnBowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10



Congratulations ladies for taking the sport to a new level



Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/uRa9MVxfRs — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 2, 2022

The team had faced New Zealand in the semi-final on Monday (August 1) and won the clash 16-13. They became the first Indian team to reach the final in this event.

They had also defeated Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarterfinal match. The four will play against South Africa in the Final.

