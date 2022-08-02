Search icon
CWG 2022: Indian women quartet makes history, wins GOLD in Lawn Bowls Final

Women's Fours team win its 1st CWG medal in Lawn Bowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 07:25 PM IST

India win their 1st ever CWG GOLD medal in Lawn Bowls

Gold for India and in a sport that most Indians had no idea about - Lawn Bowls. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) won 17-10 in the Final against South Africa to win in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

READ | CWG 2022: What is lawn bowl? The Indian women quartet team that made history by reaching the Final

India were trailing 8-10 after 11 ends of throws at one point. But with just four throws remaining, they showed nerves of steel to finish the game 17-10. 

The team had faced New Zealand in the semi-final on Monday (August 1) and won the clash 16-13. They became the first Indian team to reach the final in this event.

They had also defeated Norfolk Island 17-9 in the quarterfinal match. The four will play against South Africa in the Final.

 

More to follow...

UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2022 schedule released on upsc.gov.in: Exam from Sept 16
