CWG 2022: Indian men's hockey team thrash inexperienced Canada 8-0 in Pool B clash

Indian men's hockey team win 8-0 against Canada

The Indian men's hockey team put on a dominating show as they thrashed the inexperienced Canadian side 8-0 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Manpreet Singh-led side made sure to charge from the start as by half time they were already 4-0 up.

Harmanpreet had given the Indian side the lead in the seventh minute which was followed by Amit Rohidas in the 10th. Later Lalit got one in the 20th as Gurjant scored in the 27th.

Akashdeep netted in the 38th minute and Harmanpreet added another in the 56th before Mandeep scored a stunner in the 58th. The last goal came in by Akashdeep, who got another to his name in the 60th minute in their Pool B match.

Earlier, India was stunned by England in a 4-4 draw as the hosts staged a late comeback. The draw came in as a hard knock, especially after their 11-0 trouncing of Ghana in their opener.

Now this victory over Canada will consolidate India's position in the group and take them closer to the semi-finals.

The Men in Blue will next face Wales in their last league stage game on August 4, 2022.