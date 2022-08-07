CWG 2022: Indian men's hockey team make it to the Final, defeat South Africa 3-2

India enter hockey final in CWG 2022

What a nerve-wreaking hockey game it turned out to be between India and South Africa as the Men in Blue won the clash 3-2 to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

This is their third appearance in the final. Previously India made it to the final in 2010, 2014 and now in 2022.

India survives a scare to get past South Africa and make it to the summit clash of the Commonwealth Games where it will face the winner of the second semifinal between six-time gold-medallist Australia and three-time bronze medallist England.

India started strongly, earning four Penalty Corners inside the first quarter itself. However, South African goalkeeper Gowan Jones saved all four drag flicks from Indian vice-captain Harmanpreet to keep his team in the fixture.

India eventually broke the deadlock through Abhishek in the 20th minute before Mandeep doubled the advantage eight minutes later. The Proteas upped the ante in the second half and got one goal back in the 33rd minute following an excellent shot on the rebound by Ryan Julius.

Desperate to find the equalizer, Tim Drummond’s side took Jones off the field in the 57th minute to have one more player on the field. The move backfired as the very next minute, India counter-attacked.

With no one behind him, defender Matthew Guise-Brown tackled Mandeep on the edge of the D. Guise-Brown got a yellow card while India earned a PC. Jarmanpreet restored India’s two-goal advantage but a 10-man South Africa, against the run of play, scored the second goal in the next minute. India did well to see the final 60 seconds off and book a place in Monday’s final