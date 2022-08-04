CWG 2022 Day 7 Highlights: India win 4-1 over Wales to enter semis, Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarters

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team beat Wales 4-1 in its final Pool B match to qualify for the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Harmanpreet (19th, 20th, 40th minutes) converted two penalty corners and scored one from the spot while Gurjant Singh struck a field goal in the 49th minute for India. Wales' lone goal was scored by drag-flicker Gareth Furlong in the 55th minute from a set piece.

After the win, India was on course to top Pool B as they enjoy a goal difference of 22 over England, who still have a match against Canada.

The Indians had the better share of possession in the first two quarters, but Wales gave a tough fight to their fancied opponents, especially in the first 15 minutes.

India relied on a quick inter-passing game and made a few circle penetrations, but failed to create any clear-cut chance, barring a penalty corner in the eighth minute, which Varun Kumar failed to utilise.

Wales also made some circle entries inside the Indian D and their best chance came when an unmarked Carlson's shot was saved by an onrushing Sreejesh from a one-on-one situation.

After a barren first quarter, India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 18th minute, the second of which was put into the goal by the ever-reliable Harmanpreet with a low powerful grounded flick.

A minute later, India secured another penalty corner and Harmanpreet exhibited his bagful of tricks with another perfect conversion to hand his side a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Two minutes after the change of ends, India secured their fifth penalty corner but wasted the chance.

In the 40th minute, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists earned back-to-back penalty corners, the second of which resulted in a penalty stroke, and Harmanpreet made no mistake from the spot.

Minutes later, Akashdeep Singh's deflection from a close range was kept out by Wales goalkeeper Tobias Reynolds-Cotterill. An agile Gurjant made the scoreline 4-0 two minutes later as he perfectly turned the face of his stick to deflect Samsher Singh's high pass.

Wales then secured two penalty corners in quick time and Furlong made use of the second opportunity. A minute from the final hooter, India earned another set piece but Harmanpreet was denied by the Wales defence.

Squash:

Top seeds Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal sailed into the mixed doubles quarterfinals with a clinical 11-8, 11-4 win over the Wales pair of Emily Whitlock and Pater Creed at the Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

The combination of Pallikal's powerful forehand and Ghosal's skilful backhand proved too good for the duo from Wales.

The first game was intensely fought with teams locked at 6-6. With four players on the court, the referees also had a busy time adjudicating the calls for no let and stroke.

With India trailing 3-4, a stroke was awarded to the opposition and Pallikal did not seem pleased about it.

Pallikal's forehand was even more lethal in the second game. From 2-2, the Indians raced to a 9-4 lead and Pallikal hit a forehand winner to complete the job.

Ghosal too had a spring in his steps a day after creating history by winning the first-ever singles medal for India in CWG history. The Indians won the world doubles title earlier this year and are expected to win the gold.

Earlier on Thursday, Anahat Singh and Sunayna Kuruvilla entered the women's doubles pre-quarterfinals.

Anahat and Sunayna, who both are featuring in CWG for the first time, beat Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly 11-9, 11-4 in a round of 32 contests.

Delhi teenager Anahat, who also won a round in the women's singles, hit some crisp winners in the match. A tougher test awaits Anahat and Sunayna in the pre-quarterfinals as they take on Australia's Donna Loban and Rachael Grinham.

Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar also recorded a straight-game win over Luca Reich and Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands to enter the men's doubles pre-quarterfinals.

The experienced mixed doubles duo of Joshna Chinappa and Harinderpal Sandhu, however, suffered 8-11, 9-11 defeat in a round of 16 match against Australia's Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley.

Joshna and Pallikal are the reigning women's doubles world champions and are expected to win their second gold in CWG history.

On Wednesday, Ghosal made history by becoming the first Indian to win a singles medal at CWG.