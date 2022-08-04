Indian Men's Hockey team will be eyeing a semifinal berth as they take on Wales in their final group game in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Manpreet Singh-led Indian Men's Hockey team will be eyeing a place in the semifinals of Commonwealth Games 2022, as they gear up to take on Wales in their final group B game on Thursday.

Having secured a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, the Men in Blue will be looking to end India's wait for a medal in Commonwealth Games hockey. Currently, India sit pretty atop their group, having defeated Canada 8-0 recently, but they are level on points with England.

While both England and India have 7 points from 3 matches, Wales meanwhile will be looking to leapfrog India and sneak into the two berths, having collected 6 points from 3 matches.

The top two teams will qualify for the semis, hence India will try and beat Wales to all but confirm their place in the knockout rounds.

Ahead of India vs Wales, Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games group B, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 4 (Thursday) at 06:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 take place?

India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will take place at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre, Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be aired on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

India vs Wales Men's hockey match in Commonwealth Games 2022 live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App.