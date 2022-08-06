Search icon
CWG 2022: India's Mohammed Hussamuddin settles for bronze after losing Men's 57kg Featherweight semi-final

This is Mohammed Hussamuddin's second consecutive CWG medal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 12:03 AM IST

Mohammed Hussamuddin settles for bronze

In the men's 57kg Featherweight semi-final clash in boxing, India's Mohammed Hussamuddin had to settle for bronze after losing 1-4 to Ghana's Joseph Commey on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. This is his second consecutive CWG medal.

Hussamuddin had earlier defeated Tryagain Morning Ndevelo of Namibia in a 4-1 split verdict to advance to the semi-finals. 

The 28-year-old from Nizamabad had won a bronze in Gold Coast four years ago. He had to work hard for the win as it was a fiercely contested bout which could have gone either way.

Talking about Mohammed Hussamuddin, he had won a bronze medal in the first India International Open boxing championship in New Delhi.

His father and brothers, Ahteshamuddin and Aitesamuddin, have also represented India at international boxing events.

