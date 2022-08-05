IND vs WI 4th T20I live streaming: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 4th T20I in Florida

India vs West Indies

Indian team made a brilliant comeback in the third T20I match to win by 6 wickets and lead the series 2-1. Both teams are all set to play in Florida after the visa issues were resolved by the interference of the Guyana president.

While chasing down a decent 165-run target, he smashed a blistering 76 to take a comfortable lead in the series. A win in the next game will make India bag the series with another T20I left to be played. On the other hand, the Caribbean side was seen struggling to find their desired momentum as the bowling attack failed to put any significant pressure on the opponent. West Indies will eye to get back on the winning track and level the series.

When and what time will the India vs West Indies 4th T20I match start?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will be played on August 6 (Saturday) at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 4th T20I match take place?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Which channel will telecast India vs West Indies 4th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I match will be aired on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs West Indies 4th T20I match in India?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode App.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh