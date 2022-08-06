Search icon
CWG 2022: How Achanta Sharath Kamal assured two medals for India in Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal played the men's doubles with G Sathiyan and the mixed doubles along with Sreeja Akula.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 08:59 PM IST

Star paddler Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men's and mixed doubles events and assure India of at least two more medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

READ | 'Hum Jeet Gaye!' Fans share Lagaan memes after Indian women's cricket team enter Final of CWG 2022

Sharath first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a thrilling men's doubles semifinal clash. The Indian duo will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match.

Sharath then combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a sizzling 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee. The Indian pair eked out an 11-9 11-8 9-11 12-14 11-7 win and will fight for the gold against Malaysians Karen Lyne and Choong Jayen.

In the women's singles too, Sreeja put up a good show before suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat to Singapore's Tianwei Feng. Akula lost 6-11 11-8 11-6 9-11 8-11 11-8 10-12 to Feng in a pulsating semifinal.

Earlier, Sharath and Sathiyan progressed to the semifinals of the men's singles event. While Sharath made short work of Singapore player Yong Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-6 11-7 11-4 11-7), Sathiyan was stretched in his 4-2 (11-5 11-7 11-5 8-11 10-12 11-9) win by England's Sam Walker.

"It was a great match, all credit to Sam, he fought really hard. I really should have closed in that fifth set but I was a bit nervous," Sathiyan said.

 

