CWG 2022: How Achanta Sharath Kamal assured two medals for India in Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal assured two medals for India in Table Tennis

Star paddler Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men's and mixed doubles events and assure India of at least two more medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

Sharath first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7) in a thrilling men's doubles semifinal clash. The Indian duo will face England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match.

#TableTennis Update



Men's Doubles - Semi -Final



Sharath /Sathiyan (IND) win 3-2 against Nicholas/Finn (AUS) (8-1111-910-12 11-1 11-8)



They are through to the Men's Doubles Final and will now play for GOLD



All the best Champs #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/tyZD9lbg0E — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

Sharath then combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a sizzling 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee. The Indian pair eked out an 11-9 11-8 9-11 12-14 11-7 win and will fight for the gold against Malaysians Karen Lyne and Choong Jayen.

INTO THE FINAL



Unseeded pair of @sharathkamal1/ #SreejaAkula creates a major upset for Australian pair of Minhyung/Nicolas to enter the Mixed Doubles FINAL



Indian duo defeated the Australian pair in a thrilling 3-2 encounter



Well Played!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/KGDBxY1bPa August 6, 2022

In the women's singles too, Sreeja put up a good show before suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat to Singapore's Tianwei Feng. Akula lost 6-11 11-8 11-6 9-11 8-11 11-8 10-12 to Feng in a pulsating semifinal.

Earlier, Sharath and Sathiyan progressed to the semifinals of the men's singles event. While Sharath made short work of Singapore player Yong Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-6 11-7 11-4 11-7), Sathiyan was stretched in his 4-2 (11-5 11-7 11-5 8-11 10-12 11-9) win by England's Sam Walker.

"It was a great match, all credit to Sam, he fought really hard. I really should have closed in that fifth set but I was a bit nervous," Sathiyan said.