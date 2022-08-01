CWG 2022: From Shushila Devi to Jasleen Singh Saini - FOUR medals India can win in Judo

Shushila Devi Likmabam

Indian Judo team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 began their bouts on Day 4 with a bang. In fact, India has a golden chance to win four medals in judo.

1. In the women's 48 kg category, India's Shushila Devi Likmabam will be facing South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the final clash. She had earlier defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the semi-final after winning by IPPON (the highest score a fighter can achieve).

2. India's Jasleen Singh Saini defeated Nathan Burn of Northern Ireland to enter the semifinals of the men's 66kg category. However, he lost the semis to Finlay Allan of Scotland. He will be playing against Nathan Katz of Australia in the bronze medal match.

3. In the men's 60kg, Vijay Kumar Yadav had also progressed to the quarterfinals but lost by IPPON. However, he too lost his quarterfinal bout against Australia's Joshua Katz. He did win his repechage bout against Scotland's Dylan Munro and will now play for the Bronze Medal against Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides.

4. Suchika Tariyal, of the Women's 57kg category, defeated Zambia's Rita Kabinda to progress to the quarterfinals. She, however, lost her bout in quarters and played against South Africa's Donne Breytenbach in the repechage round. She won by Ippon to keep herself in contention for a medal and will now face Mauritius' Christianne Legentil.

In the CWG 2022, India has 6 medals – 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze. With judo and even the men's table tennis team playing their semi-final, the win could assure India more medals.