Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: From Shushila Devi to Jasleen Singh Saini - FOUR medals India can win in Judo

In the CWG 2022, India has 6 medals – 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

CWG 2022: From Shushila Devi to Jasleen Singh Saini - FOUR medals India can win in Judo
Shushila Devi Likmabam

Indian Judo team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 began their bouts on Day 4 with a bang. In fact, India has a golden chance to win four medals in judo.

READ | CWG 2022: India boxers Amit Panghal and Hussam Uddin Mohammed storm into quarterfinals

1. In the women's 48 kg category, India's Shushila Devi Likmabam will be facing South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi in the final clash. She had earlier defeated Mauritius' Priscilla Morand in the semi-final after winning by IPPON (the highest score a fighter can achieve).

2. India's Jasleen Singh Saini defeated Nathan Burn of Northern Ireland to enter the semifinals of the men's 66kg category. However, he lost the semis to Finlay Allan of Scotland. He will be playing against Nathan Katz of Australia in the bronze medal match.

3. In the men's 60kg, Vijay Kumar Yadav had also progressed to the quarterfinals but lost by IPPON. However, he too lost his quarterfinal bout against Australia's Joshua Katz. He did win his repechage bout against Scotland's Dylan Munro and will now play for the Bronze Medal against Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides.

4. Suchika Tariyal, of the Women's 57kg category, defeated Zambia's Rita Kabinda to progress to the quarterfinals. She, however, lost her bout in quarters and played against South Africa's Donne Breytenbach in the repechage round. She won by Ippon to keep herself in contention for a medal and will now face Mauritius' Christianne Legentil.

In the CWG 2022, India has 6 medals  – 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze. With judo and even the men's table tennis team playing their semi-final, the win could assure India more medals.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.