CWG 2022: Who is Nikhat Zareen, India’s star boxer who clinched gold in Light Flyweight category?

Boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold medal for India in CWG 2022 (Photo - Twitter)

Making the entire nation swell with pride, India’s star boxer Nikhat Zareen clinched the gold medal in the Light Flyweight category in the Commonwealth Games 2022, which are being held in Birmingham, United Kingdom this year.

World champion Nikhat Zareen captured the country’s third consecutive boxing gold medal of the day by defeating Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the final of women’s 50kg (Light Flyweight) at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday, August 7.

Zareen dominated rival boxer Carly in all three rounds, holding high her ‘world champion’ crown at the CWG 2022 games. Playing to her strengths, Nikhat Zareen overpowered her opponent, making all five judges vote in her favour during the boxing match.

Her agility and ability to land the right punches at the right time helped her earn unanimous decisions in her favour from all judges. Carly on the other hand was losing momentum fastly and getting tired.

Who is India’s star boxer Nikhat Zareen?

Nikhat Zareen is an Indian boxer and world champion, belonging from Nizamabad city of Telangana. She is 26 years old and competed in the 50-kg category in the boxing tournament at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Before clinching the gold medal in the CWG 2022 games, Nikhat had a varied and successful career as a sportswoman, making her name in world championships since she was just a teenager. She was introduced to boxing by her father Mohammad Jameel Ahmed, who trained her for a year.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 did not bring her the first gold medal in her career, as she clinched the gold in the 2015 16th Senior Woman National Boxing Championship held in Assam, and in the 2019 Strandja, Memorial Boxing Tournament held in Bulgaria.

Nikhat Zareen won the 3rd consecutive gold in the boxing matches in the Commonwealth Games 2022, soon after Amit Panghal captured another boxing gold for the country after defeating England`s Kiaran Macdonald in the final of 48-51 kg (Flyweight).

(With ANI inputs)

