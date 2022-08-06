CWG 2022: When, where to watch Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar, Naveen in wrestling Final match

Vinesh Phogat will be wrestling for Gold

Six Indian wrestlers will be eyeing medals in various weight categories at the Commonwealth Games 2022. They will be looking to follow the footsteps of the Indian wrestlers who won a plethora of medals on the previous day.

Here's a look at the Indian athletes who will be competing for medals:

Pooja Gehlot (Women's 50kg) Bronze

Ravi Kumar (Men's 57 kg) Gold

Vinesh Phogat (Women's 53 kg) Final nordic system match

Naveen (Men's 74kg) Gold

Pooja Sihag (Women's 76 kg) Bronze

Deepak Nehra (Men's 97kg) Bronze

When and what time will the wrestling Final start?

The wrestling Final will be played on August 6 (Saturday) from 9:30 PM IST onwards.

Where will the wrestling Final take place?

The wrestling Final will take place in Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast the wrestling Final in India?

The wrestling Final will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the wrestling Final in India?

The wrestling Final match live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv App.