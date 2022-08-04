Search icon
CWG 2022: Where to watch Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final match in India

Here is everything you need to know about Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 will see two long jumpers Muhammed Anees Yahiya and Murali Sreeshankar compete in the final of the Men's Long Jump in the track and field event. The two had qualified for the final event after going past their respective qualifying rounds. 

READ | CWG 2022 India schedule on Day 7: Murali Sreeshankar, boxers look to secure medals aplenty

Talking about Sreeshankar, he stormed into the final after his very first jump of 8.05m. The 23-year-old from Kerala was the only athlete in his group to go past the qualifying mark of 8m. He is surely one of India's top medal contenders.

Meanwhile, Anees too reached the final with jumps of 7.49m, 7.68m, and 7.49m in his three attempts. He had finished third in his group behind Guyana's Emanuel Archibald and Australia's Christopher Mitrevski.

When and what time will the Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final start?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final will be played on August 5 (Wednesday late night) at 12:12 AM IST.

Where will Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final take place?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final will take place in Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final in India?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in the Men's Long Jump Final in India?

Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya in Men's Long Jump Final match live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv App.

