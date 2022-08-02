Search icon
CWG 2022: Where to watch India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 04:20 PM IST

India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's Final

India will be looking to dominate in the Table Tennis final event when they take on Singapore in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Indian men's team sailed into the final remaining unbeaten so far and will start as overwhelming favourites against Singapore whom they had defeated earlier in the tournament. The last time India and Singapore met was during the group stage in which India won 3-0. 

The trio of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai have been good and will be looking to get the gold medal again. 

When and what time will the India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match start?

India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match will be played on August 2 (Tuesday) at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match take place?

India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match will take place in Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match in India?

India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match in India?

India vs Singapore Table Tennis men's team Final match live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv App.

