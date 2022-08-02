CWG 2022: Where to watch India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match

India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final

When the semi-final against Singapore was so exciting, fans can only imagine how electrifying the final will be for defending champions India to take on Malaysia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 mixed team badminton event.

While Malaysia has won the mixed team event at the CWG three times on the trot, it was India who halted their juggernaut in the final at Gold Coast in 2018 with a 3-1 win.

Both teams dominated all their ties till the semi-finals. While India clean swept Singapore, Malaysia beat England on Monday in a similar fashion.

Talking the mixed team badminton tie at CWG, it consists of five matches - women's singles, men's singles, mixed doubles, women's doubles and men's doubles. Whichever team wins three matches will win the tie.

When and what time will the India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match start?

India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match will be played on August 2 (Tuesday) at 10:00 PM IST.

Where will India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match take place?

India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match will take place at at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match in India?

India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match in India?

India vs Malaysia mixed team badminton Final match live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv App.