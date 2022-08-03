Indian women's team will face Barbados women's team in a virtual quarter-final match as the winner of this match will advance to the semi-finals stage

Following a disappointing start to their campaign in the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Indian women's cricket team made a fabulous comeback to win their second game against the arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets to strengthen their chances of qualification through to the knockouts.

In what will be a virtual knockout match, India face Barbados in their Women's Cricket fixture, at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) at Edgbaston in Birmingham, on Wednesday.

Australia are on top of Group A with four points (two wins from two games), and are followed by India in second position with two points (one win and one defeat). Barbados are third with two points (one win and a defeat), and with a lower net run rate of -1.794, compared to India's +1.165. Meanwhile, Pakistan are bottom, having lost both their games. The winner of the clash between India and Barbados will join Australia in the semi-finals.

When and what time will the India Women vs Barbados Women start?

India Women vs Barbados Women T20I match will be played on August 3 Wednesday) at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will India Women vs Barbados Women match take place?

India Women vs Barbados Women T20I match will take place at the Edgebaston, Birmingham.

Which channel will telecast India Women vs Barbados Women match in India?

India Women vs Barbados Women T20I match will be aired on Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India Women vs Barbados Women match in India?

India Women vs Barbados Women T20I match live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv App