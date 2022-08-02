Search icon
CWG 2022: When and where to watch India vs South Africa lawn ball final match

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the women’s fours final between India and South Africa in Birmingham.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Indian lawn ball team

The Indians could not have picked anyone better than skip Rupa Rani Tirkey to play the last bowl in the Women’s Fours semifinal against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022 lawn bowls competition on Monday.

They were trailing 13-12 going into the 15th and final end and had to score at least two shots to claim a spot in the final and secure a historic maiden medal in the competition in which they had been coming close to winning medals since in 2018.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of India’s historic lawn bowls final at Commonwealth Games 2022 in the women’s fours event against South Africa in Birmingham.

When and what time will the India vs South Africa lawn ball match start?

India vs South Africa lawn ball match will be played on August 2 (Monday) at 4:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs India vs South Africa lawn ball match take place?

India vs South Africa lawn ball match will take place in Birminghan.

Which channel will telecast India vs India vs South Africa lawn ball match in India?

India vs South Africa lawn ball match will be aired on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs India vs South Africa lawn ball match in India?

India vs South Africa lawn ball match live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv App.

 

