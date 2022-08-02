CWG 2022: Vikas Thakur bags silver in weightlifting, India's 12th medal in Birmingham

Vikas Thakur bagged a silver medal in weightlifting

Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in Men's 96kg category in Weightlifting on Tuesday to take India's overall count to 12. This is India's 8th medal in the sport. Thakur completed a total lift of 346 kg (155kg in snatch + 191kg in clean and jerk round).

Vikay followed in the footsteps of the Indian women's Lawn Bowls team and men's Table Tennis team to win a medal for the country on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Earlier, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, and Achinta Sheuli had won gold in weightlifting, Sanket Sargar and Bindyarani Sorokhaibam clinched silver medals, while Gururaja Poojary and Harjinder Kaur added bronze medals to India's tally.

Vikas became the seventh weightlifter from the Indian contingent to clinch a medal at CWG 2022.

In his first attempt at the Snatch category, he lifted 149 kg swiftly. In the second attempt, he lifted a massive lift of 153 kg without breaking a sweat.

In the third and final attempt of the Snatch, he improved his last attempt by lifting a massive 155 kg. The lift put him level in the third position with Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi from Fiji.

Samoan weightlifter Don Opeloge lifted 171kg in the snatch round, a Commonwealth Games record in the category. In the Clean and Jerk, Vikas lifted a massive weight of 187 kg. In the second attempt, he lifted 191 kg successfully.

In the final and third attempt of the category, he failed to lift 198 kg.

