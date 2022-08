Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

India's Achanta Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lose 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford of England. Defending champions come out triumphant. And in a repeat to Gold Coast final, the Indians have to settle for silver. India's 9th medal of the day.

(More to follow)