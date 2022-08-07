Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in Men's 10,000m race walk, day after Priyanka Goswami's silver

Sandeep Kumar added to India's outstanding show in athletics in Commonwealth Games 2022 with his bronze medal in Men's 10,000m Race Walk final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:08 PM IST

CWG 2022: Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in Men's 10,000m race walk, day after Priyanka Goswami's silver
Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in Men's 10,000m race walk

Sandeep Kumar added to India's outstanding show in athletics in Commonwealth Games 2022 with his bronze medal in Men's 10,000m Race Walk final on Sunday. Sandeep clinched the bronze medal with his personal best timing of 38:49.21, one day after Priyanka Goswami won silver in the Women's final. 

On the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sandeep added another medal to India's tally, and the fact that it's another medal, especially in athletics, would make the nation all the more proud. 

Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.

READ| CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul and Abdullah Aboobackar create history as they take the podium in men's triple jump

The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season-best time of 43:04.97.

This, after Priyanka Goswami, finished her race in 43:38.83 minutes to clinch the silver medal on Saturday. 

The CWG debutant remained in the lead from the start of the race and went on to get her hands on the medal. This was in fact her maiden major medal at any tournament.

READ| Watch: Indian women's hockey team dancing celebrations after CWG 2022 bronze medal go viral

The 26-year-old had reached the finish line behind Australian Jemima Montag who finished her race in 42:34.30 minutes creating a Commonwealth Games record. The Indian race walker also went on to create a Personal Best record in the process to win the silver medal.

With agency inputs

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Lightning strikes clock tower in Mecca, here's what happened next
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.