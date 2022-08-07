CWG 2022: Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in Men's 10,000m race walk, day after Priyanka Goswami's silver

Sandeep Kumar wins bronze in Men's 10,000m race walk

Sandeep Kumar added to India's outstanding show in athletics in Commonwealth Games 2022 with his bronze medal in Men's 10,000m Race Walk final on Sunday. Sandeep clinched the bronze medal with his personal best timing of 38:49.21, one day after Priyanka Goswami won silver in the Women's final.

On the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Sandeep added another medal to India's tally, and the fact that it's another medal, especially in athletics, would make the nation all the more proud.

Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.

READ| CWG 2022: Eldhose Paul and Abdullah Aboobackar create history as they take the podium in men's triple jump

The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season-best time of 43:04.97.

You want more good news from Athletics? Here it is:

Sandeep Kumar wins Bronze medal in Men's 10000m Race Walk.

Sandeep clocked his Personal Best timing of 38:49.18. @afiindia #CWG2022 #CWGwithIAS pic.twitter.com/zU6q4rZ5NQ August 7, 2022

This, after Priyanka Goswami, finished her race in 43:38.83 minutes to clinch the silver medal on Saturday.

The CWG debutant remained in the lead from the start of the race and went on to get her hands on the medal. This was in fact her maiden major medal at any tournament.

READ| Watch: Indian women's hockey team dancing celebrations after CWG 2022 bronze medal go viral

The 26-year-old had reached the finish line behind Australian Jemima Montag who finished her race in 42:34.30 minutes creating a Commonwealth Games record. The Indian race walker also went on to create a Personal Best record in the process to win the silver medal.

With agency inputs