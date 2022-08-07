Search icon
CWG 2022: PV Sindhu wins tightly contested game against Yeo Jia Min to enter Final

The Indian contingent currently has 40 medals and will be looking to bring more glory.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

CWG 2022: PV Sindhu wins tightly contested game against Yeo Jia Min to enter Final
PV Sindhu through to the finals

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu has yet again proved why she is the best as she enters the final of the women's singles of the Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-18, 21-17.

PV Sindhu faced a tough challenge in the semis but won a hard-fought first game 21-18. She managed to convert her third game point to take the game.

Having won the first game, she managed to continue the same in the second she led 11-9 at the changeover. She later cruised to go on and win 19, 21-17.

Now reaching the Final, she has assured herself and India of at least a silver, but surely her aim will be for gold.

