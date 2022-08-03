Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCommonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: PM Modi and Anurag Thakur congratulate Indian mixed badminton team for winning silver medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Badminton team after they clinched a silver medal in the final of the mixed team event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

PM Modi and Anurag Thakur

Indian badminton team claimed the silver medal in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday. Indian badminton mixed team suffered a 1-3 defeat against Malaysia and had to settle for silver. 

READ: CWG 2022: Disheartened with a loss in the mixed team event and will shift focus to individual event, Says PV Sindhu

Only PV Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash against Malaysia in the women`s singles match.

"Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come," tweeted the Prime Minister. 

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also wished the team for their remarkable accomplishment. "Indian Badminton Mixed Team displayed grit as they fought back to clinch silver #CWG2022!! Kudos to the comeback of Chirag & Satwik and Sindhu`s unerring confidence! Kidambi`s energetic game was a sports fan`s treat. Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Pullela showed their fighting spirit !" tweeted Thakur.  

In the first match of the tie, India's Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were locked in a tough first game against Malaysia's Teng Fong Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik. In the hard-fought neck-to-neck match Malaysia duo drew first blood and took the first match 21-18, 21-15.

In the second match of the tie, PV Sindhu took on Jin Wei Goh. The opening game of the match saw the double Olympic medallist playing aggressively to take one game lead over Malayasia's Jin Wei Goh by 22-20. Star Indian shuttler looked fast, accurate and extremely dangerous, to claim the second game and match by 22-20, 21-17 to pull India back into the match.

READ: Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Here are some of the interesting facts about the Indian football skipper as he turns 38

In the third match of the tie, Kidambi Srikanth went down 19-21 against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in the opening game. Malaysian player kept his pace and momentum to register a brilliant win over Indian ace by 21-19, 6-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted for one hour and six minutes. After the match, Malaysia took a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth match of the fixture, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went against Muralitharan Thinaah and Koong Le Pearly Tan. Indian pair lost the first game 18-21. The Malaysian pair won the second game 21-17 to clinch the gold medal in Games 2022.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.