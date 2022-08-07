CWG 2022: Nitu Ghanghas wins gold in women's minimumweight boxing, know all about her here

Nitu Ganghas opens India's account in boxing at CWG 2022 with gold medal

Indian boxer Nitu Ghanghas opened India's account in boxing at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday as she won her bout in the minimumweight category final in Birmingham. Ghanghas was the favourite to clinch the gold medal, and she has indeed added another gold to India's tally.

The Indian pugilist defeated England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women's 48 kg category.

She won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent. Ghangas was a notch above Resztan throughout the match.

The English boxer was fighting well but fell short in all three rounds as all five judges voted in favour of Ghanghas.

Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas assured the nation of another medal after reaching the final of the Minimum weight (over 45 kg- 48 kg) category by defeating Priyanka Dhillion of Canada in the semifinal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The match lasted for only one minute and thirty seconds. Nitu's boxing prowess was such that the match could not go beyond the second round and Ghanghas won it via referee stoppage.

Ghanghas was superb in these two rounds and gained approval from all judges though Dhillon competed well.22-year-old Nitu is one of the quickest boxers in her category.

Dynamic and instrumental inside the ring, the Haryana pugilist won the gold in Golden Glove Boxing tournament held in Serbia

