CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, Sharath Kamal to lead India as flagbearers in closing ceremony

Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal named India's flagbearers for the CWG 2022 closing ceremony

India's gold medalists in the Commonwealth Games 2022, world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and veteran table tennis star Sharath Kamal have been named India's flagbearers for the closing ceremony in Birmingham, scheduled to take place on Monday, August 8.

Just like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony of the Birmingham games will be held at the Alexander Stadium and the Indian Olympic Association have named Zareen and Kamal as India's flagbearers, for the same.

Notably, two-time Olympic gold medalist PV Sindhu and Indian men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh led India in the opening ceremony as flagbearers earlier on July 28.

READ| Commonwealth Games 2022: How India can pip New Zealand to finish 4th overall in medals tally?

The move comes as a fitting tribute to Sharath Kamal who has been a true legend for India in table tennis. The veteran had collected 13 Commonwealth Games medals so far and he will be keen to add another on Monday when he played in the Men's singles final.

Sharath played a crucial role in India's gold medal win in the team event, while he also won the mixed doubles gold with young Sreeja Akula.

The veteran paddler also won a silver in men's doubles while he will contest in the singles final against England's Liam Pitchford to win his second CWG gold medal in singles since 2006.

READ| Mohammed Azharuddin after India Women Team’s CWG 2022 Silver win: ‘Rubbish batting, no common sense’

Nikhat Zareen meanwhile won gold in the women's 48 kg category on Sunday, further adding to her legacy after winning gold at the world boxing championships in May.

India have had a stellar show in the Commonwealth Games so far, with a total of 55 medals to show before the action begins on the last day.