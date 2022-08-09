CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen says 'yet to watch Ganguly's celebration' after going shirtless post winning gold

Lakshya Sen celebrated his CWG 2022 gold medal by going shirtless

One of India's biggest rising stars in Badminton, Lakshya Sen registered a sensational comeback victory against Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong on Monday (August 8) to win his career-first Commonwealth games gold medal. After the victory, Sen celebrated in a unique fashion as he went shirtless and did a lap of honour inside the arena, thanking fans for their support.

The 20-year-old badminton star's shirtless celebration reminded fans of Sourav Ganguly's iconic celebration at the Lord's after India won the 2002 Natwest Series. However, Lakshya revealed that he had not seen Ganguly's iconic gesture.

Revealing that his celebration was completely instinctive, Sen told India Today, "It was spontaneous, it wasn’t anything planned. I am yet to watch the (Ganguly) celebration."

This comes as a rather surprising revelation, given just how iconic Ganguly's gesture was. Meanwhile, videos of Lakshya Sen's shirtless celebration have been breaking the internet.

Lakshya Sen's opponent in the final, Ng Tze Yong had earlier defeated Kidambi Srikanth to reach the final. Yong had also defeated Srikanth in the Team event in badminton in the final between India and Malaysia, as the Indians settled for a silver.

After the first set, Yong was leading and it seemed like he would trump the Indian shuttler, but Sen rallied himself in the second and third sets to win the match 19-21 21-9 21-16 and clinch the gold medal.