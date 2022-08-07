CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth loses in the men's singles semi-final, to play for Bronze medal

Kidambi Srikanth

It will not be an all-Indian final in the 2022 Commonwealth games men's singles as Kidambi Srikanth was beaten by Malaysia's NG Tze Yong in a three-set match. Srikanth missed the chance to join first seed Lakshya Sen in the summit clash.

Kidambi looked all set to mark his place in the gold medal match after winning the first set and taking a 19-18 lead in the second set. However, his Malaysian opponent made an incredible comeback to take the second set. Continuing the momentum, Tze Young wiped Srikanth in the third set and set up a marquee final against Lakshya.

This is the second time at the 2022 CWG that Tze Young has beaten Srikanth in the final of the mixed team event too. Srikanth will play the bronze medal match against Teh on Monday.

Elsewhere, PV Sindhu is also guaranteed a medal after reaching the final of the women's singles. The double olympic medalist defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min in straight sets in the semi-final. Sindhu will look to win her first-ever gold medal at the CWG in the women's singles after losing the 2018 final to fellow Indian Saina Nehwal.