CWG 2022: IND-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction - Fantasy cricket tips for India Women vs Barbados Women

IND-W vs BAR-W in Commonwealth Games 2022

After beating Pakistan in their previous game comfortably, the Indian Women's cricket team will next face off against Barbados Women in a do-or-die match on August 3.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Indian team suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia in their first match, after which they bounced back against Pakistan, courtesy of a brilliant batting display from Smriti Mandhana.

On the other hand, Barbados Women also tasted a feat against Australia, in their most recent match, but they had already defeated Pakistan in their tournament opener.

India and Barbados are currently tied on 2 points each, but the Indian eves are in second place, courtesy of a better net run rate. Both sides will be looking for a victory in the match and the winner will join Australia in the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

READ| 'Smriti Mandhana owning Pakistani women again': Twitter erupts as Indian batter reaches fifty

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs Barbados Women - Commonwealth Games 2022

IND-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Women vs Barbados Women

India Women vs Barbados Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Shamilia Connell, Renuka Singh, Aaliyah Alleyne

IND-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh

Barbados Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shanika Bruce, Shakera Selman, Kelia Elliot, Shamilia Connell

READ| Asia Cup 2022 schedule: Fans may get to watch 3 India-Pakistan matches in 16 days, know how

IND-W vs BAR-W My Dream11 team

Kycia Knight, Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Hayley Matthews (vc), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Shamilia Connell, Renuka Singh, Aaliyah Alleyne

IND-W vs BAR-W Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday, July 31. The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and it will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.